Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.