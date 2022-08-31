Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 244,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.