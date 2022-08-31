Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

