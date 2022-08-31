Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,112 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

