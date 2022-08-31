Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

BR opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

