Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 329,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

