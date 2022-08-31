Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

