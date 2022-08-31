Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 1,236.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,616 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568,351 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.