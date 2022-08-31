Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.