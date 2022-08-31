Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.