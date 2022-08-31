Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

