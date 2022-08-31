Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,312 shares of company stock worth $480,444.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

