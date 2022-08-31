Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,788 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

