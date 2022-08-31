Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

