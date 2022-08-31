Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,228 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.