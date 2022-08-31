Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,895 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

