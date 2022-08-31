Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,311 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

