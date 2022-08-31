Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Central Securities worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.