Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

YUM stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

