Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

