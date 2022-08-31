RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

