Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

