Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,619,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,629,000 after acquiring an additional 371,404 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $9,144,276.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,958,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,008,670.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.