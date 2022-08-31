Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,861,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SEA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SE stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

