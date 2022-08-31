Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,327,000 after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

