Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

