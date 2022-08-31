Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Drops By 20.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 15,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $115,751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,260,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AUR opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

