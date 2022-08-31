Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 10.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

