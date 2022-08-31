Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Rises By 6.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVACW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVACW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.