Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 738,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $94,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.