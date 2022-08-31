SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SLM were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 391,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SLM by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 107,975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 417,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

