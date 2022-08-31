Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1,069.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,627 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.