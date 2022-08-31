Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonos were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 1,318,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

