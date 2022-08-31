St. James Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.27 and its 200-day moving average is $277.54.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

