State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 10,301 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

