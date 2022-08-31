State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,042 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

