State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,747 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,099,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,099,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,973,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

