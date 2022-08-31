State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 40,323 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 363,636 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $497,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

