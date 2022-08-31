State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 9,847 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Arcosa worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

