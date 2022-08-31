State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,517,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,316 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $20,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

BRBR stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

