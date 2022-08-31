State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

LGND opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.28, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.