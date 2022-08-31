State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

