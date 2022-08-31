State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,141 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

