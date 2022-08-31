State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 24,936 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

