State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,518 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of SiriusPoint worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $724.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

