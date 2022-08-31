State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AAON opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,386. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

