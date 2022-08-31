State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

