State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

