State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.