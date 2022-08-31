State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 223,992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VGR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

